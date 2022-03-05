Unusually mild Saturday, storms Sunday & Monday

We're starting off partly to mostly cloudy. Expect a breezy afternoon with winds 15-20 mph. Today's highs will reach the mid 70s! We're getting very close to the record high of 78 in Cincinnati, so that will be something to watch for.

Clouds increase tonight with scattered rain moving in closer to midnight. We'll see lows in the 60s! Scattered rain for Sunday morning through the afternoon. Highs will return to the 70s.

More rain moves in Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a risk for severe weather as a line of storms moves in during the morning commute to the afternoon. There is the potential for these storms to turn severe. Right now, rotation cannot be ruled out. Most of the Tri-State is under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather. Portions of Brown, Adams, Mason, and Robertson counties are under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather. There is also the potential to see flooding. Rain totals are expected to be 1-3 inches.

After Monday's storms, cooler air moves in. Tuesday highs will drop back to the 40s. Chances of rain return at the end of the week.

SATURDAY:

Windy: 15-20mph

Partly cloudy & Mild

High: 75

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy

Scattered showers

Low: 60

SUNDAY:

Scattered rain

Windy & mild

High: 71

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Overnight rain

Heavy rain AM

Low: 55

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts