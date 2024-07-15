Unsettled weather pattern in oppressive heat & humidity

Simply put, the forecast setup is complicated for the next 2-3 days.

It's very hot and humid. But these two ingredients can often result in clusters of storms that develop beyond what the weather models show and predict. It's important to stay weather aware and check the radar prior to outdoor events and activities. When storms do arrive, they could pack a punch with damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and frequent lightning strikes.

As it stands right now, our chance for storms for Monday is 20%. Any other time, you could chalk that up to probably nothing happening for the day. But even to our northwest early this morning is a line of storms none of the weather models predicted. I'll be tracking this as it moves east/southeast over the next 5 hours. If it holds together, we could see some storm activity after sunrise. But there's also the chance it falls apart!

WCPO 4:30 A.M. Radar



A lot of today's forecast will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. We'll warm to 94 degrees with a heat index of 101 this afternoon. Humidity is turning more and more oppressive. The NWS says they are currently not issuing a heat advisory, despite meeting the criteria. Why? Even they aren't sure if storms will make their way in or not. If storms come in, it would keep the temperature down a few degrees and away from the official advisory criteria. Either way, it's obviously hot and humid.

The threat for storms increases on Tuesday. This is likely the day that is impacted more by showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. But the timing could easily change. It all depends on when storms develop well to our northwest out in Illinois and Indiana during the day. Tuesday's high rises to 93 with a heat index of 102.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 72

MONDAY

Partly cloudy, hot & humid

Monitoring storm development

High: 94

MONDAY NIGHT

Spotty storm chance

Muggy

Low: 74

TUESDAY

Hot & humid

Afternoon and evening storms

High: 93

TUESDAY NIGHT

Storm chance continues

Very muggy

Low: 71

