Tropical Storm Ernesto gaining momentum as it approaches Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

Tropical Storm Ernesto is spinning towards the Caribbean.

The storm is packing heavy rain and damaging winds as it approaches the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

First, it will reach the Leeward Islands Tuesday, before proceeding to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands later in the day, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Locals are told to brace for flash flooding and mudslides. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the entire area, NHC said.

As the storm approaches, Puerto Rico has activated the National Guard and canceled classes at the start of the public school year, according to The Associated Press.

Bermuda could also get hit with the storm later in the week.

The storm will likely steer clear of the U.S. mainland.

Ernesto is at some point expected to strengthen to a hurricane.

While it is too soon to tell how exactly the storm will impact Bermuda, one model shows Ernesto becoming a Category 2 Hurricane with 110 mph winds by the time it reaches the island.

Ernesto comes during what forecasters predict will be a busy hurricane season. Generally, hurricane activity quickly ramps up in August in the Atlantic, and peaks around Sept. 10.