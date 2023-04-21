TIMING: When rain begins and when the heaviest is expected

Rain is officially back in the forecast today! But there are a few updates regarding time and strength that you need to know about.

First up, the Storm Prediction Center has added a "marginal risk" of severe weather for our eastern counties for Friday afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms will be possible with damaging wind gusts as the main issue.

WCPO SPC Outlook Friday



It still looks like we'll get through the morning drive without rainfall. The sky is mostly cloudy and temperatures are mild near 60 degrees.

Around noon, isolated showers start to move into the Tri-State. By 2 to 3 p.m., scattered showers will be on the move along with a few isolated thunderstorms. Hit or miss showers and storms will continue for the rest of the evening. It's after sunset, that rain becomes widespread and heavier. This will continue overnight and this should be our heaviest window of precipitation from this event.

Rain wraps up before sunrise on Saturday. Temperatures start around the mid 40s and we'll only warm to 59 Saturday afternoon. Most of the day will be dry tomorrow but I still can't rule out isolated showers redeveloping in the afternoon hours. This would be between 2 to 6 p.m. Any rain that develops will be light and short lived.

Sunday's forecast still looks like the coolest of the weekend with a low of 37 and high of 51 degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy and the day will be dry.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Rounds of showers likely

A few storms

High: 68

FRIDAY NIGHT

Heavy rain likely

Cloudy

Low: 46

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 59

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 37

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cool

High: 51

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========