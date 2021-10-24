Timing storms today and Monday

Sunday morning starts off with a little bit a rain on the ground. More rain will move in around 9 a.m. and sticking around until 3 p.m. That rain could be heavy at times and there is a potential to see some localized flooding. Most places will see a little more than half an inch of rain but isolated higher totals are possible.

There is also a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather for counties to the west of I-75. Our main impacts will be strong winds and heavy rain. Highs today will make it to the upper 60s to low 70s.

We'll see mild lows Sunday night into Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Rain moves back in again for our Monday morning, so expect a rainy commute. As the front moves through, our temperatures will drop to the 50s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy early

Isolated rain 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

High: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 57

MONDAY

AM Rain

Cooler

High: 63

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 43

==========

