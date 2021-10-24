Watch
Timing storms today and Monday

Heavy rain at times
Posted at 5:27 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 05:47:02-04

Sunday morning starts off with a little bit a rain on the ground. More rain will move in around 9 a.m. and sticking around until 3 p.m. That rain could be heavy at times and there is a potential to see some localized flooding. Most places will see a little more than half an inch of rain but isolated higher totals are possible.

There is also a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather for counties to the west of I-75. Our main impacts will be strong winds and heavy rain. Highs today will make it to the upper 60s to low 70s.

We'll see mild lows Sunday night into Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Rain moves back in again for our Monday morning, so expect a rainy commute. As the front moves through, our temperatures will drop to the 50s.

SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy early
Isolated rain 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
High: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 57

MONDAY
AM Rain
Cooler
High: 63

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 43

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
