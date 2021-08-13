Timing out when storms return today

Showers and storms will move through the area today, finally bringing an end to this oppressive heat and humidity. But there's also a risk of severe weather. Here's the latest timing:

Now to 9 a.m. - Mostly cloudy, dry morning drive

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Storms developing out to the west, most still dry

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Storms move through, some strong to severe

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Storms still possible, especially to the south and east

6 p.m. to midnight - A few showers still possible as cold front passes.

The morning drive looks dry but it's still incredibly muggy outside. Temperatures are in the mid 70s. As we go through the morning hours, storms will start developing out to the west in Indiana.

This line of thunderstorms should move into our area closer to the noon hour and impact our towns and counties in the early afternoon. This is our chance for downpours and a few strong to severe storms. Spotty storm chances will be around this evening, but it looks like the early afternoon is our best chance today. Temperatures end up in the upper 80s.

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk and slight risk of severe weather over most of our area. This includes the chance for damaging wind gusts.



Showers and storms will redevelop this afternoon as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. A few stronger to severe storms will be possible. A "slight risk" has been added to the south. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/JPTWNdmWH2 — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) August 13, 2021

The weekend turns cooler and a lot more comfortable. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s with dew points back in the low 60s. You'll notice the difference.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Very Muggy

Low: 76

FRIDAY

Scattered storms likely

A few stronger storms

High: 89

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rain fades

Cooling

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 83

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool, comfortable

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Mild

High: 82

