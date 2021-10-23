Timing out weekend rain

Saturday starts off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Eventually we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. There is a chance for light showers this evening but turning mostly cloudy by the night.

Sunday is the day we'll see the better chance for rain. It is possible we'll see a few thunderstorms as well. Right now, we are not under a risk for severe weather. Sunday will see on and off chances of storms with a few breaks in between. Highs will be even warmer in the upper 60s.

Monday will also see rain. Morning lows will be mild in the upper 50s. The afternoon will warm up to the mid to upper 70s.

Looking beyond the weekend, we have a few more days that will see rain. Our temperatures will gradually drop too. Halloween weekend will be breezy with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Cool, pleasant day

High: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT

Isolated shower chances

Mostly cloudy

Low: 51

SUNDAY

Scattered showers

A few storms

High: 68

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 59

==========

