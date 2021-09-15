Timing out Wednesday's storms

Storms are on the move this morning as a cold front slowly moves through the Ohio Valley. I'll track this rain live on Good Morning Tri-State, so be sure to tune in for the very latest.

The biggest impact from this rain this morning is on travel and kids getting out to the bus. We are seeing downpours and some cells are producing a lot of lightning. There is also a low end severe weather threat. The strongest storm cells could produce higher wind gusts and large hail.

The best chance for rain is prior to the noon hour, especially for those of you north of the Ohio River. Then in the afternoon, new rounds of showers and storms will develop, but most of this activity will be south and east of Cincinnati. Locations to the north and west will be partly cloudy and mild. Highs end up in the upper 70s today.

The sky turns partly cloudy tonight and humidity drops briefly. We'll see a low of 61.

Thursday's forecast is looking really nice, making for a great day to be outside. We'll see a partly cloudy sky with a high of 82. Dew points slowly rise during the day too.

Temperatures will settle into the mid 80s to finish the week and throughout the weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered storms

Isolated strong/severe storms

Low: 68

WEDNESDAY

Morning storms

Additional storms to the SE in the afternoon

High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Brief break in humidity

Low: 61

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Dry

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Sticky

Low: 65

==========

