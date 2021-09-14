Timing out the return of showers and storms

Showers and storms will return tonight but during the day, we are looking at plenty of sunshine yet again!

Tuesday morning starts with a clear sky and temperatures in the upper 60s. Just like Monday, it's going to be muggy. We'll slowly start to see a few more clouds coming into the sky this afternoon as temperatures warm to the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front finally gets closer to our area in the overnight hours. This will bring in scattered showers and thunderstorms. It's not out of the question that we could see a few stronger to severe storms overnight as well. Damaging winds are the only severe weather concern tonight.

Wednesday morning starts with scattered showers and a few storms. This could impact the drive into work or for kiddos waiting at the bus stop. We'll see more rounds of showers and storms especially in the afternoon hours. The best chance for rain in the afternoon will be along the I-71 corridor and to the east. Indiana has a lower chance. The low end threat for severe storms continues with damaging winds still the main concern.

Temperatures dip tomorrow afternoon with a high of 79 but we'll slowly warm to finish the week and settle into the mid 80s for the weekend ahead.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Muggy

Low: 69

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm and humid

High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT

Scattered storms

A few stronger storms

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY

Scattered storms

A few stronger storms

High: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain fades to the southeast

Staying muggy

Low: 65

