Timing out rain chances today and Halloween

We're starting off dry this morning and will be for the first half of the afternoon. Morning temperatures are mild, in the 40s with some 50s. Clouds will gradually build this morning, turning mostly cloudy by late morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Showers are likely to begin after 3 p.m., coming up from the south. It's possible for a few showers to be on the heavier side as we go deeper in the evening. Tonight's lows fall to the mid 50s.

Showers become scattered after midnight. There is the possibility to see a few showers on the Monday morning commute, mainly in our southern and eastern counties. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with scattered chances of rain. Highs will reach the mid 60s. We're paying close attention to Halloween evening! As of right now, there is a chance to run into some showers after 7 p.m. but it doesn't look like it'll stick around very long. It is very possible that some of us will stay dry that night. Lows fall to the low 50s.

If you're heading up to Cleveland for the game against the Bengals, you can expect temperatures in the 50s with a few passing showers.

Another big story this week is the rise in temperatures. Even though it will be the first day of November, temperatures are expected to climb to the 70s!

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy start

Rain afternoon & evening

High: 64

SUNDAY NIGHT

Leftover showers

Mild

Low: 56

HALLOWEEN

Few a.m. showers

Less in the evening

High: 67

HALLOWEEN NIGHT

Spooky!

Few showers

Low: 53

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========