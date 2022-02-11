Timing out Friday's rain

The roller coaster of weather continues this week and today it's an upswing in temperatures along with rain!
Temperatures start in the mid 30s this morning with a lot of cloud cover. A breezy southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph will pump in milder air during the day. This pushes our high to 52 this afternoon. A cold front also moves in this afternoon with rain showers.
Around the noon hour, isolated showers begin and we'll see spotty chances between then and 5 p.m. The best chance for rain is from 5 to 10 p.m. as the cold front passes. We'll all see light to moderate showers.
Temperatures fall sharply behind the cold front tonight. This could lead to a few flurries overnight and into Saturday morning. We'll cool to 28.
Saturday is a mostly cloudy and cold day with a high of only 34.
Super Bowl Sunday will also be quite cold. We'll start at 17 that morning and only warm to 30. It's going to be a mostly cloudy day with the chance for a few flurries during the big game.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 36
FRIDAY
Overcast, breezy
Afternoon and evening rain
High: 52
FRIDAY NIGHT
A few flurries
Turning colder
Low: 28
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Colder
High: 34
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Much colder
Low: 17
SUPER BOWL SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy, cold
Evening flurries
High: 30
