Timing out Friday's rain

The roller coaster of weather continues this week and today it's an upswing in temperatures along with rain!

Temperatures start in the mid 30s this morning with a lot of cloud cover. A breezy southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph will pump in milder air during the day. This pushes our high to 52 this afternoon. A cold front also moves in this afternoon with rain showers.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday 4 p.m. rain chance



Around the noon hour, isolated showers begin and we'll see spotty chances between then and 5 p.m. The best chance for rain is from 5 to 10 p.m. as the cold front passes. We'll all see light to moderate showers.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday evening rain chance



Temperatures fall sharply behind the cold front tonight. This could lead to a few flurries overnight and into Saturday morning. We'll cool to 28.

Saturday is a mostly cloudy and cold day with a high of only 34.

Super Bowl Sunday will also be quite cold. We'll start at 17 that morning and only warm to 30. It's going to be a mostly cloudy day with the chance for a few flurries during the big game.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 36

FRIDAY

Overcast, breezy

Afternoon and evening rain

High: 52

FRIDAY NIGHT

A few flurries

Turning colder

Low: 28

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Colder

High: 34

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Much colder

Low: 17

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy, cold

Evening flurries

High: 30

