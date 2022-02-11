Watch
Timing out Friday's rain

Colder for Super Bowl weekend
Nick Smith - February 10, 2022
Miami Whitewater Forest Sunset<br/>
Posted at 3:10 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 03:10:58-05

The roller coaster of weather continues this week and today it's an upswing in temperatures along with rain!

Temperatures start in the mid 30s this morning with a lot of cloud cover. A breezy southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph will pump in milder air during the day. This pushes our high to 52 this afternoon. A cold front also moves in this afternoon with rain showers.

Friday 4 p.m. rain chance
Friday 4 p.m. rain chance

Around the noon hour, isolated showers begin and we'll see spotty chances between then and 5 p.m. The best chance for rain is from 5 to 10 p.m. as the cold front passes. We'll all see light to moderate showers.

Friday evening rain chance
Friday evening rain chance

Temperatures fall sharply behind the cold front tonight. This could lead to a few flurries overnight and into Saturday morning. We'll cool to 28.

Saturday is a mostly cloudy and cold day with a high of only 34.

Super Bowl Sunday will also be quite cold. We'll start at 17 that morning and only warm to 30. It's going to be a mostly cloudy day with the chance for a few flurries during the big game.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 36

FRIDAY
Overcast, breezy
Afternoon and evening rain
High: 52

FRIDAY NIGHT
A few flurries
Turning colder
Low: 28

SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Colder
High: 34

SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Much colder
Low: 17

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy, cold
Evening flurries
High: 30

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
