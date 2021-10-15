Timing out Friday severe weather

SEVERE WEATHER:

SLIGHT RISK for severe weather this afternoon. Our main impacts will be damaging winds. We're on the lower end for seeing hail and isolated tornadoes, but those are still possible.

TIMING:

Now-1 p.m. Light rain, mostly dry

1 p.m. - 9 p.m. best window to see strong storms

9 p.m. - Sat 8 p.m. rain slowly fading

Most of our morning will stay on the dry side with the exception of a few light showers. Temperatures are starting in the mid 60s to a few low 70s. Highs today will rise into the upper 70s. With today's rain, it's very likely high school football games will be impacted.

The rain starts to end by early Saturday morning. There will be a significant drop in temperatures. Highs will only be in the low 60s! Sunday will be in the mid 60s. Both days will have plenty of sunshine.

Looking at next week, we'll stay mostly dry with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Thunderstorms

Some severe

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Lighter showers

Windy

Low: 52

SATURDAY:

AM rain

Cooler

High: 62

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Much cooler

Low: 43

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts