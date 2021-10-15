Watch
Weather

Actions

Timing out Friday severe weather

Thunderstorms this evening
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mel Evans/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photograph shot through a window, a person with an umbrella walks along in the rain Thursday, Oct. 11, 2007, in Princeton, N.J. (AP photo/Mel Evans)
Wet Weather umbrella rain
Posted at 3:49 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 03:49:57-04

SEVERE WEATHER:
SLIGHT RISK for severe weather this afternoon. Our main impacts will be damaging winds. We're on the lower end for seeing hail and isolated tornadoes, but those are still possible.

TIMING:
Now-1 p.m. Light rain, mostly dry
1 p.m. - 9 p.m. best window to see strong storms
9 p.m. - Sat 8 p.m. rain slowly fading

Most of our morning will stay on the dry side with the exception of a few light showers. Temperatures are starting in the mid 60s to a few low 70s. Highs today will rise into the upper 70s. With today's rain, it's very likely high school football games will be impacted.

The rain starts to end by early Saturday morning. There will be a significant drop in temperatures. Highs will only be in the low 60s! Sunday will be in the mid 60s. Both days will have plenty of sunshine.

Looking at next week, we'll stay mostly dry with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY:
Thunderstorms
Some severe
High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT:
Lighter showers
Windy
Low: 52

SATURDAY:
AM rain
Cooler
High: 62

SATURDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy
Much cooler
Low: 43

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018