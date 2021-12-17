Watch
TIMELINE: When rain moves in on our Friday forecast

Heavier showers expected tonight
Posted at 3:19 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 03:19:18-05

Despite the chilly start to the day, rain will become the main story for our Friday and Saturday forecast. First, let's break down the timing of this event.

TIMELINE:

  • Now to 8 a.m. - Break in the clouds and chilly. Dry.
  • 8 a.m. to Noon - Clouds build, still dry
  • Noon to 4 p.m. - Widely scattered showers move in
  • 4 to 8 p.m. - Scattered showers continue, overcast
  • 8 p.m. to Midnight - Light rain continues for most

Our Friday forecast starts with a mostly clear sky and cool temperatures in the mid to low 30s. Clouds will increase after sunrise and moisture builds to the west. Showers will move in around 1-2 p.m. for most locations in the area. Temperatures warm to 46 this afternoon. Rain is expected to continue up through midnight.

The best chance for rain continues overnight in our northern towns but it still looks relatively light. South of the river gets a little break. Temperatures stay in the low 40s.

Saturday morning starts cloudy and warm with temperatures in the mid 50s. We'll still see a few showers passing through for the morning hours and potentially into the early afternoon before finally drying out. Temperatures will cool as the rain ends, pulling us back into the mid 40s by 4 p.m.

Sunday's forecast is cool and dry. We'll start at 30 and only warm to 40. Northeast winds are pulling in cooler and drier air for the day.

MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Chilly
Low: 33

FRIDAY
Rain arrives after noon
Steady showers, cloudy
High: 46

FRIDAY NIGHT
Rounds of rain likely
Heavy at times
Low: 42

SATURDAY
Morning showers
Mostly cloudy
High: 56

SATURDAY NIGHT
Clouds decrease
Cooling
Low: 30

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Cooler
High: 40
