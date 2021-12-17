TIMELINE: When rain moves in on our Friday forecast

Despite the chilly start to the day, rain will become the main story for our Friday and Saturday forecast. First, let's break down the timing of this event.

TIMELINE:



Now to 8 a.m. - Break in the clouds and chilly. Dry.

8 a.m. to Noon - Clouds build, still dry

Noon to 4 p.m. - Widely scattered showers move in

4 to 8 p.m. - Scattered showers continue, overcast

8 p.m. to Midnight - Light rain continues for most

Our Friday forecast starts with a mostly clear sky and cool temperatures in the mid to low 30s. Clouds will increase after sunrise and moisture builds to the west. Showers will move in around 1-2 p.m. for most locations in the area. Temperatures warm to 46 this afternoon. Rain is expected to continue up through midnight.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday Rain Arrival



The best chance for rain continues overnight in our northern towns but it still looks relatively light. South of the river gets a little break. Temperatures stay in the low 40s.

Saturday morning starts cloudy and warm with temperatures in the mid 50s. We'll still see a few showers passing through for the morning hours and potentially into the early afternoon before finally drying out. Temperatures will cool as the rain ends, pulling us back into the mid 40s by 4 p.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday and Saturday rainfall potential



Sunday's forecast is cool and dry. We'll start at 30 and only warm to 40. Northeast winds are pulling in cooler and drier air for the day.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Chilly

Low: 33

FRIDAY

Rain arrives after noon

Steady showers, cloudy

High: 46

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rounds of rain likely

Heavy at times

Low: 42

SATURDAY

Morning showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 56

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Cooling

Low: 30

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Cooler

High: 40

