TIMELINE: When rain is likely today and our highest winds

Rain is likely to move in today and with it, higher winds. Here's everything you need to know to plan your day!

TIMELINE:



Now to 7 a.m . - Mostly cloudy and dry

. - Mostly cloudy and dry 7 a.m. to Noon - Still dry, turning overcast and winds turn breezy

- Still dry, turning overcast and winds turn breezy Noon to 5 p.m. - Showers move through, winds gust up to 40 mph, isolated storms

- Showers move through, winds gust up to 40 mph, isolated storms 5 p.m. to 8 p.m . - Rain moves east and ends, still breezy

. - Rain moves east and ends, still breezy 8 p.m. to Midnight - Breezy winds continue, drying and cooling

The morning drive will be dry and mild with a low of 50 degrees. Winds will start from the south/southeast at 5-12 mph. By the noon hour, rain will have moved into our southeast Indiana towns. By 2 p.m., this line of rain pushes east and sits right over the center of our viewing area. This is when winds will be gusting up to 40 mph from the south. Scattered showers and isolated storms continue to impact a large portion of our area through 5 p.m. along with gusty winds. It's around 8 p.m. that all rain will have exited to the east but winds remain breezy as temperatures tumble.

Friday will be mostly sunny to start and then clouds build later in the day. There's a slight rain chance later in the evening. Friday's high only highs 56. This is normal for mid November.

Saturday brings another colder day as more cold air filters into the area. We'll only warm to 43 degrees with a partly cloudy sky.

And Sunday still looks like a chance for a rain/snow mix in the Ohio Valley with highs in the mid to low 40s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 50

THURSDAY

Afternoon showers likely

Isolated storms, gusty winds

High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Cooling

Low: 39

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny morning

Afternoon clouds, slight rain chance

High: 56

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder again

Low: 33

