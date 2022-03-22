TIMELINE: When it rains today and stronger storms expected Wednesday

Rain is making a comeback today so don't forget your umbrella! But it's not just today's rain you need to hear about, it's also the chance front a few stronger to severe storms on Wednesday.

Rain is off to our west and it will slowly move east as we get closer to sunrise. When it comes to the peak morning rush between 7 to 9 a.m., the best rain chances will be east of the I-71 corridor. Rain continues to spread to the east after sunrise and through the noon hour. We'll continue to see widely scattered showers into the early afternoon as well. Slowly, this area of rain will lift to the north, giving us a little break in precipitation from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Then, another round of rain comes in overnight. Today's high still makes it into the mid to low 60s.

TIMELINE:



Now through 8 a.m. - Spotty showers, best chance west of I-71

8 a.m. to Noon - Widely scattered showers, a few embedded downpours

Noon to 4 p.m. - Rain slowly lifts to the north, staying cloudy and mild

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Mostly cloudy, dry window

8 p.m to midnight - Scattered showers return

Wednesday's forecast brings another round of rain and storms as the cold front finally passes through the Ohio Valley. The best chance for storms on Wednesday will be between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This won't be the huge shield of rain that we see on Tuesday but instead, a broken line of storms developing right over the area. A few cells could turn strong to severe with damaging wind gusts possible. The later it gets into the evening, the severe weather threat moves east of our area. Tuesday's high comes in around 69 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Rain approaching from west

Low: 51

TUESDAY

Rain likely

Cloudy, mild

High: 63

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain likely

Cloudy, warm

Low: 56

WEDNESDAY

Showers and storms return

A few strong to severe storms

High: 69

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain ends

Mostly cloudy

Low: 45

