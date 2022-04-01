This is not a prank, we could see snow this morning!

It would really be a cruel prank to tell you it's going to snow for April Fools. Unfortunately, that's just my job and not a joke today.

Yes, we are seeing isolated snow showers passing through the Tri-State this morning as cold air continues to settle into the region. Temperatures are in the mid to low 30s. Here's the good news, this snow chance is limited and is only around for a few hours this morning. And it will not accumulate or lead to any issues on the roads.

The first half of today's forecast is cloudy with slowly rising temperatures. We'll only warm to 48 this afternoon as clouds decrease and reveal a few more rays of sunshine. The average high for April 1st is 60.

Temperatures start to rebound over the weekend with a high of 56 and 59 for Saturday and Sunday. It's on Saturday that we'll see a few isolated showers developing in the afternoon hours. Sunday will be dry and partly cloudy.

The forecast turns a bit more active next week with several rain chances along with some milder air.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

A few isolated snow showers

Low: 34

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 48

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 31

SATURDAY

Clouds build quickly

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 56

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cool, seasonal

Low: 38

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Dry

High: 59

