There's a storm chance, but most of the day will be dry

Tuesday starts with a chance for river valley fog. This won't lead to issues getting into work this morning, but you will see a few pockets of fog here and there. Temperatures start in the upper 60s.

The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning as areas of fog lift in the sky and then we'll see more sunshine in the afternoon hours. Temperatures warm to 85 degrees, which is right around "normal" for this time of year. It's after 3 p.m. that we'll start to see slight chances for storms. It looks like our best chance for storms may not be until after 6 p.m. and mainly east of Interstate 71 this evening. Storms fade shortly after sunset.

Wednesday, let's do it again! The day starts dry and we'll warm to 86 under a partly cloudy sky. Around 3-5 p.m., isolated storms will start to develop and the chance will continue through sunset.

The same can be said about Thursday's forecast but on Thursday, the driving force behind rain will be a cold front coming in from the north and sinking south. The best rain chance will be in the afternoon. And once this front passes, high pressure will be allowed to build in for a few days leading to a dry forecast on Friday and Saturday.

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog, mainly along rivers

Partly cloudy

Low: 69

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated evening storms

High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon/evening storms

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 68

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========