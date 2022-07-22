The latest heat wave begins today

The Tri-State is starting another heat wave and it lines up over the weekend forecast.

Temperatures start in the low 70s this morning under a clear sky. We'll warm to 91 this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Humidity isn't a huge issue today but you can feel that "stick" factor to the atmosphere. Dew points will be in the mid 60s today. Honestly, it feels a lot like our Thursday forecast.

Jennifer Ketchmark Reds Forecast - Fireworks Friday



Saturday will be the one day this weekend that we might see a quick rain chance. Storms will be ongoing to the north of us in the late morning and early afternoon hours. This will definitely give us some morning cloud cover. It's possible that a few of these showers make it into our viewing area, but it's not a guarantee. As we go through the mid to late afternoon, temperatures still rise to 93 as the sky turns mostly sunny. And yes, it's still a touch humid outside.

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday rain chance



Sunday should be partly cloudy and rain free. The latest weather models have the next system stalling to the northwest so we get a full day of no rain. But it's going to be hot and a bit more humid. Our high rises to 94 with a heat index of 96-97 degrees.

A more stormy pattern takes over next week as rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible each day with a frontal boundary stalled over the Ohio Valley. This helps bring down the heat a little and gives us some free water for our lawns!

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Sticky

Low: 71

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm and dry

High: 91

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 70

SATURDAY

Isolated rain chance

Otherwise partly sunny

High: 93

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Sticky

Low: 74

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Hot and humid

High: 94

