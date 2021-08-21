The heat sticks around for the weekend

The morning starts off on the muggy side. Morning temperatures are in the 70s with a few areas seeing some patchy fog.

The afternoon warms up to the upper 80s and low 90s but feeling like we're in the mid 90s. We'll stay mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. The heat is what we'll be talking about all weekend. Our Sunday will also see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a slight chance to see a shower or two.

Beyond the weekend, the heat sticks around. We'll also have chances of rain in our forecast for several days. We'll continue to see upper 80s and low 90s and possibly feeling like the upper 90s to 100s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like the mid 90s

High: 90

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Muggy

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 90

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Sticky

Low: 68

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts