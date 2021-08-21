The heat sticks around for the weekend

The morning starts off on the muggy side. Morning temperatures are in the 70s with a few areas seeing some patchy fog.
The afternoon warms up to the upper 80s and low 90s but feeling like we're in the mid 90s. We'll stay mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. The heat is what we'll be talking about all weekend. Our Sunday will also see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a slight chance to see a shower or two.
Beyond the weekend, the heat sticks around. We'll also have chances of rain in our forecast for several days. We'll continue to see upper 80s and low 90s and possibly feeling like the upper 90s to 100s.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Feels like the mid 90s
High: 90
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Muggy
Low: 70
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot and humid
High: 90
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Sticky
Low: 68
