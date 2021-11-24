Dry in Cincinnati today but soaking rain on Thanksgiving Day

Today is a big travel day or just to get things done before the holiday tomorrow, so here's everything you need to know in the weather department!

Temperatures start in the upper 20s and we'll warm to 52 this afternoon. It's a noticeable rise in temperatures. The sky will be mostly sunny this morning but turns mostly cloudy before sunset. It's a dry day locally and regionally for travel!

Thanksgiving Day will be cool and rainy nearly all day long. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 40s for most of the day. Rain will arrive before sunrise and widespread, steady rain will fall for the first half of the day. As we get into the afternoon hours, rain should taper off from west to east. But even at 5 p.m., I can't rule out a few light showers still left locally.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thanksgiving Day Forecast for Cincinnati



We will dry out and cool down quickly overnight. If you are heading out to do some early shopping on Black Friday, be prepared for the cold. We'll dip to 26 overnight.

Friday's forecast will be partly cloudy and chilly with a high of 37.

Saturday also looks dry as temperatures build back into the mid 40s. We are watching Saturday night and into Sunday for the potential of a wintry mix across the Ohio Valley.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly sunny

Chilly

Low: 28

WEDNESDAY

Clouds build

Warming

High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Turning overcast

Slight rain chance

Low: 41

THURSDAY

Rain likely

Steady temps

High: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT

A few flurries

Cooling quick

Low: 26

