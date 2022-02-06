Taking a break from the clouds and snow today

We're once again starting off on the cooler side. Morning temperatures are in the teens but feeling closer to the single digits. The good news is that we'll see plenty of sunshine. Highs today will be closer to seasonal. Expect to be in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight, clouds will start to increase. We'll see lows in the low 20s.

Monday is mostly cloudy with highs only in the mid 30s, just slightly cooler than Sunday. Tuesday is about the same except we'll see a tab bit more sunshine.

We'll see a midweek warmup starting Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s. There is a small chance we could see a few flurries on Wednesday. As of right now, not expecting anything major. There is another chance to see flurries or light snow showers on Friday, but again, nothing looks major. This is a just a mention.

SUNDAY:

Sunny

Seasonal

High: 39

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds

Cool

Low: 23

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Slightly cooler

High: 36

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy

Cold

Low: 14

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts