Sunshine is back but BRRRR it's cold!

Clouds have returned for the early morning hours and this timing is less than ideal for viewing the partial lunar eclipse. There are some holes in the clouds, so keep an eye to the sky and hopefully the moon will become visible from time to time.

Our Friday forecast will be sunny and chilly. With high pressure moving in today, sunshine is likely to dominate the sky. Temperatures start around 27 and warm to only 43. Normal for today's date is 52 degrees.

We'll dip back to the upper 20s tonight and clouds start to roll back in locally.

Saturday brings a mostly cloudy forecast but a noticeably warmer outlook. We'll end up with highs in the mid to low 50s. It's a great day to get outside and take advantage of the weather because Sunday will not be as ideal.

Low pressure moves in on Sunday bringing in widely scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures still rise to the low 50s. But colder air will be back for next week!

Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s for Monday and Tuesday but at least it will be dry for the start to the work week or for those starting to travel ahead of Thanksgiving.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 27

FRIDAY

Ample sunshine

Cold

High: 43

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Still cold

Low: 29

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Warmer

High: 53

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers begin

Low: 40

SUNDAY

Rain likely

Cloudy, mild

High: 53

