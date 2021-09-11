Sunny weekend with warmer temperatures

We're off to a quiet start for Saturday morning. We'll see mostly clear skies with morning temperatures in the 50s. By the afternoon, we'll see highs in the low to close to mid 80s. We have warmer air moving in, so Saturday night lows will be on the mild side, only dropping to the mid 60s.

A big warm up is in store for Sunday. Winds out of the south will bring us some hot and muggy air. Our temperatures are back in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

The heat sticks around for a couple of days next week before we see some midweek rain, which will drop our temperatures back near average.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 83

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 66

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Muggy

High: 88

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 67

==========

