Sunny weekend with warmer temperatures

Weekend highs reach the mid to upper 80s
Dwayne Slavey | Sky 9
A view from Sky 9 in Covington overlooking the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge and downtown Cincinnati.
Posted at 4:11 AM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 04:11:39-04

We're off to a quiet start for Saturday morning. We'll see mostly clear skies with morning temperatures in the 50s. By the afternoon, we'll see highs in the low to close to mid 80s. We have warmer air moving in, so Saturday night lows will be on the mild side, only dropping to the mid 60s.

A big warm up is in store for Sunday. Winds out of the south will bring us some hot and muggy air. Our temperatures are back in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

The heat sticks around for a couple of days next week before we see some midweek rain, which will drop our temperatures back near average.

SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 83

SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 66

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Muggy
High: 88

SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 67

