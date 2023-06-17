Sunny weekend on tap

Waking up this morning, temperatures are in the low to mid 50s and we could very well see some patchy fog just ahead of daybreak. Even so, today looks just fine and should make for a great pool day.

Both today and tomorrow will see plenty of sunshine and clear skies as temperatures begin to warm to the low 80s for our afternoon today. Clear skies continues at night that lead us to mostly sunny skies and temperatures a few degrees warmer in the afternoon.

Our next chance for rain comes late on Sunday night and would likely spill over to Monday morning. This is not a given as the rainmaker could stay south enough to not produce any rain for us. One final note, Summer begins on Wednesday at 10;57 a.m. The temperatures look to respond to the change in seasons as we could be approaching 90 at the end of next week.

TODAY

Sunny

Seasonal

High 82

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Low 59

SUNDAY/FATHER'S DAY

Sunny

Warmer

High 86

