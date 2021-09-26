Sunny trend for the Tri-State

Sunday starts off in the upper 40s to low 50s with dry conditions. We are not expecting to see rain today. Highs will be seasonal in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Lows tonight with be milder than previous mornings with temperatures dropping to the mid 50s.

Monday is the start of the brief warm up. As we get air from the south, our temperatures will heat up, causing our highs to reach the low 80s for both Monday and Tuesday.

After that, we will settle back down into the 70s. Rain is still not a factor over the next several days.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 76

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 56

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Much warmer

High: 83

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear

Warmer low

Low: 63

==========

