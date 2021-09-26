Sunny trend for the Tri-State

Sunday starts off in the upper 40s to low 50s with dry conditions. We are not expecting to see rain today. Highs will be seasonal in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Lows tonight with be milder than previous mornings with temperatures dropping to the mid 50s.
Monday is the start of the brief warm up. As we get air from the south, our temperatures will heat up, causing our highs to reach the low 80s for both Monday and Tuesday.
After that, we will settle back down into the 70s. Rain is still not a factor over the next several days.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 76
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 56
MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Much warmer
High: 83
MONDAY NIGHT
Clear
Warmer low
Low: 63
