Sunny and much colder Monday

High pressure is settling into the Ohio Valley and this will give us 3 dry and sunny days in a row.

Monday morning starts colder with temperatures around the 30 degree mark. The sky is partly cloudy but it will quickly turn mostly sunny today. We'll warm to only 38 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be in from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, leading to wind chills in the mid to low 30s all day long.

The sky stays clear tonight and this allows the temperature to drop even more. We should cool to 22, making for a very cold night.

Sunshine will dominate the sky on Tuesday as temperatures warm to 43. Wednesday is another mostly sunny day and a bit milder as temperatures climb to the low 50s.

If you are traveling locally or regionally the next 3 days, the weather is looking great!I don't see any major systems that would lead to travel issues. Thanksgiving day is the exception with rain likely in the area.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 30

MONDAY

Turning sunny

Much colder

High: 38

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cold

Low: 22

TUESDAY

Sunny

Below average

High: 43

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cold again

Low: 28

