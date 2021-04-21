Summer camps for kids are back in 2021

Most children were home for the entire summer of 2020 thanks to the pandemic. Camps are back for 2021 though, and some parents are scrambling to register their children for them.

Jill Mackey tried to register her 6-year-old son Jasper for summer camp, but many were already full. She tried logging on the day registration opened for many camps but that didn't help.

"All of them were already filled before you even get an opportunity to even try," she said. "The zoo camps fill up fast, the Cincy Nature Center fill up fast, the parks camps fill up fast. So it's like, oh my gosh what am I going to do?"

That's when Mackey got creative and started looking in her neighborhood. Thankfully, she caught a break and signed her son up for a camp in Pleasant Ridge.

Others have had success looking in their neighborhoods for camps also. If you are still not having luck, some camps, like Cincy Nature Center Camps, offer waitlists in case people pull their children from camp.

Another thing to consider is YMCA Camps haven't open registration yet. Fairfield Summer Camps are open to residents and non-residents alike, and registration for them opens Thursday.