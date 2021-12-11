Strong storms and winds pound the Tri-State

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
-Tornado Watch until 6 a.m.
TIMELINE:
-Now to 5 a.m. - severe t'storms possible, gusts up to 40 mph
-5 a.m. to 10 a.m. - scattered t'storms
10 a.m. to noon - lingering showers exit the Tri-State
IMPACTS:
- power outages
-damaging winds
- localized flooding
Strong winds and storms continue to push through the Tri-State this morning. We're all under a Tornado Watch until 6 a.m. The main concerns are strong winds, heavy rain, and potentially tornadoes. We're still watching the line of storms moving through the Tri-State. Within this, we could see gusts up to 40 mph in some places. Storms are moving extremely fast.
After the rain moves out, we'll be windy and much colder! Winds will get up to 30 mph with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 40s. The warmest temperatures happened earlier this morning, in the 60s.
Sunday's temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40s. By the middle of the week, we're back in the 60s! The next chance for rain will be the middle to the end of the week.
SATURDAY
Storms early
Winds 20-30mph
High: 40
SATURDAY NIGHT
Cold
Clearing out
Low: 28
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Slightly warmer
High: 47
SUNDAY NIGHT
Chilly
Partly cloudy
Low: 31
==========