Strong storms and winds pound the Tri-State

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

-Tornado Watch until 6 a.m.

TIMELINE:

-Now to 5 a.m. - severe t'storms possible, gusts up to 40 mph

-5 a.m. to 10 a.m. - scattered t'storms

10 a.m. to noon - lingering showers exit the Tri-State

IMPACTS:

- power outages

-damaging winds

- localized flooding

Strong winds and storms continue to push through the Tri-State this morning. We're all under a Tornado Watch until 6 a.m. The main concerns are strong winds, heavy rain, and potentially tornadoes. We're still watching the line of storms moving through the Tri-State. Within this, we could see gusts up to 40 mph in some places. Storms are moving extremely fast.

After the rain moves out, we'll be windy and much colder! Winds will get up to 30 mph with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 40s. The warmest temperatures happened earlier this morning, in the 60s.

Sunday's temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40s. By the middle of the week, we're back in the 60s! The next chance for rain will be the middle to the end of the week.

SATURDAY

Storms early

Winds 20-30mph

High: 40

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cold

Clearing out

Low: 28

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Slightly warmer

High: 47

SUNDAY NIGHT

Chilly

Partly cloudy

Low: 31

