Storm leaves damage behind, cooler air coming

There is no longer a threat for severe weather. Strong storms overnight caused damage in multiple areas of the Tri-State. The main weather story now is the cooler temperatures. Along with that will be windy conditions as cooler air arrives.

Light showers are expected this morning with most clearing out before 9 a.m. Temperatures graduallly drop throughout the morning before we reach our high of 61. After the rain, we're in for mostly clear skies.

Cooler than average temperatures remain for our Sunday with highs barely making it to the mid 60s.

Looking at next week, we'll stay mostly dry with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

BELOW IS A TIMELINE OF SATURDAY NIGHT'S STORMS

12:20 a.m.: Several tree limbs were blown down by winds near Independence, Ky. after strong thunderstorms hit the Tri-State, leading to Tornado Warnings and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Storms hit the area around 11 p.m. with a Tornado Warning issued for Kenton and Boone counties at 11:34 am.

12:00 a.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Campbell (Ky) and Clermont (OH) counties until 12:30 a.m.

11:56 p.m.: Tornado Warnings for Kenton and Boone counties in Kentucky have been canceled.

11:34 p.m.: A Tornado Warning has been issued for central Kenton and Boone counties until midnight. Take cover if you're in the below affected area.

SATURDAY:

AM rain

Then Mostly sunny

High: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Much cooler

Low: 42

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy

Warmer than Saturday

High: 64

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 44

