Storm damage: Power outages, fallen trees, roads closed and one radar-confirmed tornado

There are several reports of damage across the Tri-State after overnight storms knocked over trees, leading to road closures and power outages. So far, no injuries have been reported.

There was at least one radar-confirmed tornado in Clinton County near Midland following an active weather night, according to the National Weather Service.

Middleboro Road near Blanchester is shut down due to a giant fallen tree on the road.

Debris was stretched across the road when our crew arrived.

Middleboro Road near Blanchester is shut down due to a giant fallen tree on the road.

Storm damage on Middleboro Road.

There have been at least a dozen reports of storm-related damage across Clinton County.

Residential damage was reported in Clinton County on Maple Grove Road near the Park Avenue intersection in Blanchester and on State Route 133 near the Irvin Road intersection near Blanchester.

Clinton County EMA also released the following statement about the severe weather:

"Early this morning, a severe storm system passed through Clinton County, resulting in minimal damage and no reported injuries or loss of life. Now that it is light out, more damage can be identified and reported. The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (CC EMA) urges residents to report any damage to their homes as soon as possible. For impacts to roadways, please report via 911 to dispatch the appropriate crews."

You can also report damage in Clinton County here.

Holland Rains | WCPO Storm damage on Edwardsville Road near Clarksville.

The NWS has several other reports of fallen trees and road closures in Blanchester, Midland and Clarksville.

Hamilton Township Police Department also posted on X — formerly Twitter — saying West Foster-Maineville Road is shut down at Butterworth Road due to a fallen tree.

There was also storm activity in Brookville, Indiana and what appeared to be a tornado forming.

There was also storm activity in Brookville, Indiana and what appeared to be a tornado forming.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the storms.

It is unclear when the affected roads will reopen.

We are working to find out more about storm damage in the Tri-State. Check this story for updates.

