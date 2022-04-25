Spotty showers and storms before a big cool down

After a blissful, warm weekend forecast, we are looking at some big changes the next 48 hours. And it all starts today with showers and storms.

A cold front is out to the west early this morning and we could see some isolated showers during the morning drive ahead of this boundary. I don't expect to see a lot on the radar for the peak morning drive. Temperatures are in the mid 60s and the sky is mostly cloudy.

As we get closer to noon, scattered showers and isolated storms will start developing along the cold front. That line of showers and storms should continue through 6-7 p.m.

It's one of those days we'll keep an eye on the radar. There has been some uncertainty in the timing and placement of rain on the weather models for this afternoon.

In reflection of this afternoon development, the SPC has a low end severe weather threat over 2/3rd of the Tri-State. But this may change depending on how everything unfolds today, so please check back around 9 a.m. for the latest SPC outlook.

Jennifer Ketchmark Monday SPC Outlook



The reality is, this front WILL change things for us. Temperatures will drop to 43 degrees tonight under a partly cloudy sky.

As cooler air filters in on a northwest wind Tuesday, temperatures will have a hard time warming up, only rising to 57 degrees. Seasonal in late April is closer to 70.

Tuesday night and Wednesday night will be downright cold and we are watching some locations to the west/northwest for possible frost. Currently, it looks like Cincinnati drops to 37 and 38 on those respective nights.

Very little rain is expected this week outside of the chances for today.

MORNING RUSH

A few showers

Warm and mostly cloudy

Low: 65

MONDAY

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Cooling quickly

Low: 43

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler

High: 57

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 37

