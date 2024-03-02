Split weekend weather for the Tri-State

This morning, and for most of today, look for cloudy skies overhead. Plus, we'll likely see some mist and fog in spots, so be careful out there if you have to be out on the roads at the start of the day.

Temperatures start near 40 degrees around daybreak. Despite all those clouds, the highs will warm fast, getting up into the upper 50s. This warming continues Sunday, which is shaping up to be partly sunny with a high of 69 degrees.

Monday is the one day that looks dry next week. Starting late Monday evening, rain chances will return and stay around for the rest of the work week. It's not a total washout...but you'll need to check in daily for when the best rain potential is.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy

Milder

High: 56

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 42

SUNDAY

Partly to Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 69

