Showers and storms expected Wednesday, some severe

Showers and storms will pass through the Tri-State today. This is some much-needed rain for the area!

The SPC has a slight risk of severe storms for much of the viewing area. This means that a few strong to severe storms will be possible with damaging wind gusts and large hail. Also, watch out for heavy downpours today.

The day really comes down to rain timing! We'll see isolated showers and storms heading into the morning drive and then more likely rounds of showers and storms as we approach the noon hour. Then, storms will be on the move for a few hours. The cold front will take a while to pass so we could be looking at storms well into the evening hours.

Comfortable, drier air will move back into the area on Thursday. We'll start at 63 and warm to 83 degrees with a mostly sunny sky. Dew points will be much lower, so you won't notice humidity as much either.

Friday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 90 degrees. Dew points also start to rise, making it feel sticky outside.

Saturday will be the day that we "wear the air" as dew points rise into the mid-70s! This will be oppressive humidity, coupled with a high of 90 degrees. Isolated storms will be possible during the day but the better chance seems to be overnight with the latest cold front passage.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated storms possible

Otherwise muggy

Low: 63

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers & storms

A few stronger storms possible

High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds move out

Drying out

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny & mild

Low humidity

High: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 60

