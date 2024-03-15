Severe threat gone, rain lingers

The cold front that brought the two rounds of severe weather yesterday has pushed though. We still have scattered rain chances for a lot of the morning and possibly lingering past the lunch hour. After that, only an isolated shower could pop up around the Tri-State. Morning lows will be mild in the low to mid 50s.
The rest of today will remain mostly cloudy until around dinnertime. We'll see gradual clearing leading to a sunny start to the weekend.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 59. Saturday night looks mostly clear.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees.
The start of next week gets cold with chances for a wintry mix on Monday.
TODAY
Morning showers, mostly cloudy
Slowly cooling temps
High: 60
TONIGHT
Cooling down still
Partly cloudy
Low: 39
SATURDAY
Sunny Skies
Nice Afternoon
High: 61
