Severe threat gone, rain lingers

Rain chances remain for part of our Friday
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 1:30 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 01:31:48-04

The cold front that brought the two rounds of severe weather yesterday has pushed though. We still have scattered rain chances for a lot of the morning and possibly lingering past the lunch hour. After that, only an isolated shower could pop up around the Tri-State. Morning lows will be mild in the low to mid 50s.

The rest of today will remain mostly cloudy until around dinnertime. We'll see gradual clearing leading to a sunny start to the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 59. Saturday night looks mostly clear.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees.

The start of next week gets cold with chances for a wintry mix on Monday.

TODAY
Morning showers, mostly cloudy
Slowly cooling temps
High: 60

TONIGHT
Cooling down still
Partly cloudy
Low: 39

SATURDAY
Sunny Skies
Nice Afternoon
High: 61

