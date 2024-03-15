Severe threat gone, rain lingers

The cold front that brought the two rounds of severe weather yesterday has pushed though. We still have scattered rain chances for a lot of the morning and possibly lingering past the lunch hour. After that, only an isolated shower could pop up around the Tri-State. Morning lows will be mild in the low to mid 50s.

The rest of today will remain mostly cloudy until around dinnertime. We'll see gradual clearing leading to a sunny start to the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 59. Saturday night looks mostly clear.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees.

The start of next week gets cold with chances for a wintry mix on Monday.

TODAY

Morning showers, mostly cloudy

Slowly cooling temps

High: 60

TONIGHT

Cooling down still

Partly cloudy

Low: 39

SATURDAY

Sunny Skies

Nice Afternoon

High: 61

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========