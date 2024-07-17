Scattered storms expected Wednesday

We ended up seeing very little rain on Tuesday but today's forecast should end up with more rounds of showers and storms as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley.

Scattered showers will move across northern Kentucky this morning with isolated activity north of the Ohio River. Temperatures start in the low 70s.

We'll see scattered showers and storms across the area for the afternoon and evening hours and in between rain chances, the sky will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures rise to 83 degrees this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected.

Cooler and drier air will move into the Tri-State tonight and you'll notice a big difference tomorrow. We'll start the day with temperatures in the low 60s and only warm to 79 in the afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny and you won't notice humidity at all. It's going to be a stunning day!

Friday's forecast is a repeat of this with a mostly sunny sky and high of 81 degrees.

The stretch of ideal weather days spills into the weekend forecast. We'll end up with seasonal highs in the mid 80s, no rain and a partly cloudy sky. You can't write a better summer weekend forecast!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Spotty showers

Low: 71

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and storms

Mostly cloudy

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry and cooler

Low: 62

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 58

