Round of storms, possibly severe

We're looking at a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather for portions of Owen, Carroll, Switzerland, and Ripley counties today. The rest of the Tri-State is under a MARGINAL RISK. Expect a round of very heavy rain to continue across the Tri-State. It will be to the west of Cincinnati around 6 a.m. That line moves out the Tri-State before 8 a.m. Behind that, will be isolated showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. The rain picks back up around 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. This will be isolated.

For Monday, there is a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather for portions of Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason, Brown, Clermont, Highland, and Adams counties. Expect line of thunderstorms to return around 4 a.m. for Fayette and Union counties first. That line hits Cincinnati by 5 a.m. It moves out the Tri-State by 10 a.m. Behind that will be lighter rain until late afternoon.

Impacts:

Flooding possible: 1-3 inches of rain in total

Wind damage: gusts 30-40 mph

Storm rotation cannot be ruled out

Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Highs Monday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. After the rain moves out, Tuesday's highs will be in the mid 40s. Highs gradually rise to the mid to upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. The next chance of rain returns Friday. We'll see 30s for the weekend.

SUNDAY:

Heavy AM rain

Isolated rain evening

High: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Isolated t'storms possible

Windy

Low: 52

MONDAY:

Heavy AM rain

Possibly severe

High: 62

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 32

