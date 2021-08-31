Remnants of Ida bring more rain to the Tri-State

Who's ready for more rain? The remnants of Ida will move into the Ohio Valley today, keeping widely scattered showers in the forecast all day long.

Temperatures start in the upper 60s and only warm to 78 this afternoon. Compared to the weekend sweltering heat and humidity, it's a big change for us. But beyond the temperature chance, rain continues to be the big story today. The National Weather Service has dropped the flash flood watch for the majority of the viewing area but it does continue for Robertson, Mason and Adams County until noon on Wednesday.



The flash flood watch has been scaled back to only include Adams, Mason and Robertson County until noon Wednesday. An additional 1-3" of rain is possible in this region. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/i9rxxP50nR — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) August 31, 2021

Everyone will see a high chance rain today but the heaviest should fall to the south and east. That is where an additional 1-2" of rain is possible. We could still see a few flood advisories today.

The moisture and cloud deck from Ida will move out to the northeast tonight, decreasing clouds and ending rainfall locally. Temperatures cool to 63 tonight.

Wednesday's forecast is down-right pleasant. Temperatures will top out at 78 with a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. And with dew points in the upper 50s, you won't even notice humidity.

And the holiday weekend still looks promising with rain chances at 20% or less and highs in the low 80s.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

Heavy rain at times

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Rounds of rain

Isolated storms

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain fades

Clouds decrease

Low: 63

WEDNESDAY

Decreasing clouds

Becoming partly cloudy

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 58

