Rebounding quickly to near record warmth for Christmas

We are counting down the days to Christmas as we tally up how much warmer it will get with each passing day. To say we are in for a unique Christmas Day forecast might be an understatement!

Temperatures are still cold this morning with a low of 23 degrees. There's a light southeast wind so it will feel more like the teens as we walk out the door.

The sky starts mostly clear today but clouds will move in all day long. It should become mostly cloudy before sunset. But you'll notice a nice warm up despite the clouds. We'll warm to 49 degrees. The wind is the other element of today's forecast you shouldn't miss. Breezy southwest winds will increase after sunrise at 10 to 20 mph and gust up to 25 mph at times.

Tonight the sky stays mostly cloudy and this help our temperature stay milder in the low 40s.

Christmas Eve is looking like a beautiful day! We'll warm to 57. Just like today, a breezy south wind is expected at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast.

And then we roll into Christmas Day with near record breaking temperatures. The morning starts at 52 and ends with a high of 63 degrees. The record for Christmas Day is 66 and I wouldn't rule out getting up to that temperature. As for rain chances, we could still see spotty, light rain during the day, even drizzle at times. The sky will be overcast all day too.

Jennifer Ketchmark Christmas Record Temperatures

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Chilly & breezy

Low: 23

THURSDAY

Increasing clouds

Warmer and windy

High: 49

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Milder

Low: 42

CHRISTMAS EVE

Mostly cloudy to overcast

Warm and windy again

High: 57

FRIDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Dry

Low: 52

CHRISTMAS DAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 63

