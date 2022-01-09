Rainy & windy Sunday start, cooler air on the way

MAIN POINTS:

-Rainy morning, heavy at times

-Mostly cloudy evening

-Below freezing highs Monday

Everyone in the Tri-State is seeing rain this morning. Some of that rain is heavy at times, especially for our southern counties. Expect up to an inch or more of rain. We're not expecting any severe weather and we are not under any advisories.

Temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s but the wind is making us feel closer to the freezing mark and below. Winds are 15-20 mph. Rain gradually fades out in the afternoon. It clears Cincinnati by 1 p.m. and completely exits the region by 4 p.m. After that, expect mostly cloudy skies with dropping temperatures. By 5 p.m. our temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Tonight we'll drop to the teens.

Monday and Tuesday will both see partly cloudy skies with highs right at and below freezing. It will still be windy, so expect to feel like we're in the single digits to start the work week. These will be our two coldest days this week. By Wednesday, we see a mid-week warm-up with highs back in the low to mid 40s. Our next best chance for rain comes this weekend.

SUNDAY

Rain, heavy at times

Winds 15-20 mph

High: 44

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Much cooler

Low: 16

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Feeling like single digits

High: 30

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Freezing temps

Low: 12

