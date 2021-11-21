Rainy Sunday before cold air arrives

Sunday morning starts off rainy. North of the Ohio River has the best chance to see rain. Showers continue until the evening. Highs today will warm to the mid 40s. After the rain leaves, we'll see mostly cloudy skies but gradually clearing overnight.

Monday is a completely different story. Highs only make it to the upper 30s, well below average. We'll stay dry but overnight temperatures will drop below freezing. By Wednesday, temperatures are back near average with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The next chance for rain arrives Thanksgiving Day. We'll see those showers move out by Friday with lingering cold air. There's a chance to see showers for our Saturday as well. Temperatures next weekend will be in the 40s but falling to the upper 30s by Sunday.

SUNDAY

Showers

Ending by evening

High: 47

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clouds clearing

Cooler

Low: 28

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Colder

High: 38

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very cold

Low: 23

