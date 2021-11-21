Watch
Rainy Sunday before cold air arrives

Rain ending this evening
Mel Evans/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photograph shot through a window, a person with an umbrella walks along in the rain Thursday, Oct. 11, 2007, in Princeton, N.J. (AP photo/Mel Evans)
Posted at 5:34 AM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 06:01:43-05

Sunday morning starts off rainy. North of the Ohio River has the best chance to see rain. Showers continue until the evening. Highs today will warm to the mid 40s. After the rain leaves, we'll see mostly cloudy skies but gradually clearing overnight.

Monday is a completely different story. Highs only make it to the upper 30s, well below average. We'll stay dry but overnight temperatures will drop below freezing. By Wednesday, temperatures are back near average with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The next chance for rain arrives Thanksgiving Day. We'll see those showers move out by Friday with lingering cold air. There's a chance to see showers for our Saturday as well. Temperatures next weekend will be in the 40s but falling to the upper 30s by Sunday.

SUNDAY
Showers
Ending by evening
High: 47

SUNDAY NIGHT
Clouds clearing
Cooler
Low: 28

MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Colder
High: 38

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Very cold
Low: 23

