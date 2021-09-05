Rainy start, sunny end to Labor Day weekend

We're starting off with some morning showers. Most of this rain is south of the Ohio River but will become more isolated across the Tri-State. Temperatures are mild in the 60s.

By early afternoon, most of the rain should clear out. Along with that, clearer skies. Temperatures won't get a good opportunity to warm up very much. Our highs will only be in the upper 70s.

Clear skies tonight for fireworks at Riverfest! Our lows will drop to the 50s.

Labor Day will be sunny, dry and comfortable with highs near 81. The next weak cold front will bring a slight chance of rain late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. It's our only rain chance of the week. Temperatures take a minor hit and fall back into the upper 70s for a few days.

After next weekend, temperatures are on track to warm back to the upper 80s and dare we say, 90s

SUNDAY

Chance of a few showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 78

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly to mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 58

LABOR DAY

Sunny, dry and

Comfortable

High: 81

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 59

