Rainy Saturday but cool & dry weather on the way

Rain Timeline:

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. heavy rain

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. lingering showers

3 p.m. to 10 p.m. some parts dry, rain fading away

Today's Headlines:

- Foggy start

- Rain for most of the day

- Windy this evening

- Much cooler next week

Expect visibility issues this morning as we have rain and mist in the area. This morning's rain will be heavy this morning with 1 -1.5 inches of rain today. As cooler temperatures move in, winds will gust 20-25 mph.

Tonight is mostly cloudy but gradually clearing with lows just below freezing. Sunday morning starts off clear and cool. By the afternoon, our highs only warm to the upper 30s to low 40s.

Next week will be significantly cooler but right where we should be for December.

SATURDAY:

Mostly rainy

Above average

High: 57

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 31

SUNDAY:

Mostly clear

Cold

High: 41

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Below freezing

Low: 26

