Rainy Saturday but cool & dry weather on the way

Highs in the upper 50s today
Overton, Andrew
Posted at 6:04 AM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 07:23:04-05

Rain Timeline:
7 a.m. to 9 a.m. heavy rain
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. lingering showers
3 p.m. to 10 p.m. some parts dry, rain fading away

Today's Headlines:
- Foggy start
- Rain for most of the day
- Windy this evening
- Much cooler next week

Expect visibility issues this morning as we have rain and mist in the area. This morning's rain will be heavy this morning with 1 -1.5 inches of rain today. As cooler temperatures move in, winds will gust 20-25 mph.

Tonight is mostly cloudy but gradually clearing with lows just below freezing. Sunday morning starts off clear and cool. By the afternoon, our highs only warm to the upper 30s to low 40s.

Next week will be significantly cooler but right where we should be for December.

SATURDAY:
Mostly rainy
Above average
High: 57

SATURDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 31

SUNDAY:
Mostly clear
Cold
High: 41

SUNDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy
Below freezing
Low: 26

==========

