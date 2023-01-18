Watch Now
Rain rolls in today, storms later this evening

Isolated strong to severe storms tonight
Posted at 4:04 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 04:11:46-05

The next round of low pressure is moving through the Ohio Valley today and this means more showers and eventually thunderstorms.

Wednesday morning starts dry and mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures around 37 degrees. By the noon hour, the sky will be overcast with a temperature of 44 degrees. It's in the early afternoon that our spotty shower chances begin. This is due to the warm front lifting north through the Ohio Valley. Scattered showers will be on the radar between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

It's later this evening that more energy starts to build in the atmosphere. This will give us a chance for thunderstorms this evening and throughout the overnight hours. There is a low end threat for severe weather in our southwest locations too, with the threat of straight line damaging winds. But also in this timeframe, rounds of heavy rain are possible. Isolated reports of flooding cannot be ruled out overnight.

Showers will still be on the move during the morning hours of Thursday but fading the closer we get to 7 a.m. Additional wrap around spotty rain will continue for Thursday afternoon but this won't be as heavy or as long lasting. Temperatures top out at 59 on Thursday afternoon before a bigger cool down takes over on Friday.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Colder
Low: 37

WEDNESDAY
Spotty afternoon showers
Evening storms, heavy rain
High: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Showers and storms likely
A few stronger storms possible
Low: 46

THURSDAY
Overcast, breezy
Spotty showers
High: 59

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cooling
Low: 33

