Rain likely for Monday, a few rumbles of thunder

How many days we are expecting rain this week
Mel Evans/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photograph shot through a window, a person with an umbrella walks along in the rain Thursday, Oct. 11, 2007, in Princeton, N.J. (AP photo/Mel Evans)
Posted at 3:26 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 03:30:16-04

Make sure to grab your umbrella today because we are looking at chances for rain all day long!

Rain is coming up from the south this morning and this should be widespread as we approach the main morning drive between 7 to 8:30 a.m. Rain will continue to impact our area for the rest of the morning hours with the occasional rumble of thunder. Precipitation will break up a little more this afternoon, turning spotty for the rest of the day. Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 70s. Humidity is also rising during the day so you'll notice that it's sticky outside between rounds of rain.

Monday morning showers
Monday morning showers

We won't see as much rain in the overnight hours but it's staying warm and humid. Temperatures only cool to 67 overnight.

The same area of low pressure will once again impact our area on Tuesday, giving us more rounds of scattered showers during the day. But the motion of rain is a little different. Showers will be moving from east to west, the opposite of normal.

Wednesday has the lowest chance for precipitation this week, but I still wouldn't rule out an isolated shower. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s.

Again on Thursday and Friday, this upper level low will bring in additional rain chances, isolated on Thursday afternoon, more scattered on Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s.

MORNING RUSH
Showers move in
Overcast, humid
Low: 66

MONDAY
Showers likely
Isolated storms
High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT
Showers fade
Isolated chance continues overnight
Low: 67

TUESDAY
Spotty showers
Isolated storms
High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT
Slight rain chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 64

==========

