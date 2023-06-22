Rain is back today but we'll be waiting a while before it starts

Rain is in the forecast today but it's not an issue until much later this afternoon and this evening, so get outside and enjoy the day!

Temperatures will actually be on the cool side for our Thursday forecast. We'll only warm to 71-74 degrees across the Tri-State this afternoon. Compared to Wednesday's high of 83 degrees, this will be a noticeable drop. The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast for much of the day. And yes, rain is back but for the majority of us, this doesn't start until after 5 p.m.

Showers will come up from the south as low pressure lifts up through the Ohio Valley. By 6 p.m., showers in northern Kentucky will start to spread over the Ohio River into Ohio and Indiana. By 7 p.m., widely scattered showers will have taken over on the radar and this continues for the rest of the evening.

Spotty showers continue tonight and into Friday morning. Temperatures cool to 61 tonight.

This same area of low pressure will still be over our area on Friday, resulting in hit or miss showers Friday morning, midday and afternoon. When it's not raining, the sky will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Good news for the weekend! Rain chances continue to look lower. Saturday's rain chance is now down to 30% or less. Much of our Sunday forecast will be dry too with the better chance for rain coming in late that evening with our latest cold front.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy to overcast, cool

Rain after 5 p.m. for most

High: 73

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Overcast

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Spotty showers

Isolated storms

High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 63

