Rain ends this morning, staying cool

We are still seeing light rain and mist on the radar as cool air wraps in behind yesterday's system. Temperatures are in the low 50s. The combination of rain and cool air will lead to a less than desirable start to the day.

Rain and mist will fade by 9 a.m. under a cloudy sky. It looks like clouds will hang around for the majority of the day, especially for those of you who live north of the Ohio River. Farther south in Kentucky, a few pops of sun should come through this afternoon. But to the north, it's not just the clouds, I can't rule out a few more afternoon sprinkles. Temperatures top out at 63 today.

Clouds decrease tonight, allowing temperatures to dip to 47 on Friday morning.

Sunshine is back on Friday as high pressure takes over in the Ohio Valley. We'll warm back to the low 70s for a comfortable, ideal day!

The weekend starts with a spotty, light rain chance on Saturday morning. The afternoon and Sunday will be dry with highs in the mid to low 70s.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Light rain

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cool

High: 63

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 47

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Comfortable

High: 71

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool, crisp

Low: 53

