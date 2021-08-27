Pop up storms possible again this afternoon

It's Friday and it's still hot and humid here in the Tri-State.

Temperatures start in the low 70s with areas of patchy fog. The best chances to see fog are in locations that saw isolated downpours on Thursday afternoon. Also, we should see some fog again along the Ohio River.

The sky will be partly cloudy for the 1st half of the day with little to no rain on the radar. Temperatures warm to 85 by noon and then top out at 90. Feels like temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s.

The other item of concern today is the rain chance. Just like yesterday, pop up showers and thunderstorms will be possible after 2 p.m. Any rain that develops will barely move and produce localized heavy rainfall, potentially flooding. But then there will be other locations that don't see a drop of rain.

The weekend forecast is the continuation of this pattern. Saturday's high increases to 92 and Sunday we'll top out at 91.

Higher rain chances move in early next week as a cold front slides through the Ohio Valley finally.



The latest named tropical storm (Ida) in the Caribbean is expected to grow into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. Remnants of this system could bring rain to the Ohio Valley next week. @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/ULjpVRhCs3 — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) August 27, 2021

MORNING RUSH

Patchy fog

Muggy

Low: 71

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy, hot & humid

Pop up storms after 2 p.m.

High: 92

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Areas of fog

Low: 70

SATURDAY

Hot and humid, a few clouds

Pop up storms in the afternoon

High: 92

SATURDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Muggy

Low: 72

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy, hot

Pop up storms possible

High: 91

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts