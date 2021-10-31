Pleasant Sunday before cold temps arrive

Runners gearing up this morning will have a pleasant start and finish. Our morning temperatures are in the upper 40s to low 50s. We'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s.

A cold front will sweep through the area Sunday afternoon and bring cooler temperatures for much of next week.

By the middle of this week we'll see highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s and possibly upper 20s.

HALLOWEEN

Partly cloudy

Ideal Fall day

High: 60

HALLOWEEN NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Slightly cooler

Low: 39

MONDAY

Cloudy

Cooler

High: 53

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Cooler

High: 50

