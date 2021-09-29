Pleasant day with plenty of sunshine

We made it to 84 for a high of Tuesday and that meant a high that was 10 degrees above normal. But that should be the warmest temperature we see in the next 9 days. There is a slow cool down beginning today!

Temperatures start in the upper 50s this morning with a clear sky. It's pleasant outside and a good opportunity to go out for an early walk or run. We'll see mostly sunny to clear conditions throughout the day as temperatures warm to the low 80s. Humidity is also lower today.

Tonight we dip to 56 under a clear sky and Thursday's high tops out at 80. But you will notice one difference tomorrow... clouds. In the afternoon hours, clouds will start moving in from west to east. This is a sign of moisture that is slowly heading our way.

Friday is mostly cloudy with a high of 77.

Spotty showers will return Saturday late afternoon and evening and it looks like we'll see daily scattered rain chances going through Thursday. Temperatures will slowly cool each day, leaving highs in the low 70s late next week.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 59

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Low humidity

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Mild

Low: 56

THURSDAY

Sunny start

Clouds slowly build

High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 54

