Perfect day for Reds baseball

Friday is now a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day

More details on Friday's storms below.

Waking up this morning, it's pretty cold. But don't worry, once the sun comes up, we see temperatures warm up quickly. We will be in the low 50s by the noon hour as the Opening Day Parade kicks off. From there we warm to 60 degrees at 4 p.m. for the 1st pitch! We are expecting sunshine and light winds. Talk about a PERFECT day for baseball. Only around 25% of Reds Opening Day's have been above 60° so make sure you get out and enjoy it. Following the game, clouds build overnight into Friday.

Cameron Hardin

The next weather story is focused on Friday and Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tri-State in a Slight Risk (2 of 5) for severe weather. Showers will be be here to start the morning, maybe even a few storms. This will be part of two to three rounds of shower and storms on Friday. Winds will also pick up from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusts of 25 to 35 mph as well. A bigger push of showers and storms finally passes Friday night into Saturday morning as the cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. That is what brings the biggest threat for severe weather. Right now, damaging winds are the main issue with this line of storms, but isolated rotations could lead to spin-up tornadoes. Right now, the best timing for this is between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday.

WCPO Friday Severe Storm Outlook



Rain should end before sunrise on Saturday but we'll be left with very windy conditions again. Winds will be in from the west at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 to 50 mph.

THIS MORNING

Few clouds

Patchy frost

Low: 29

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 60

TONIGHT

Clouds build

Rain moves in

Low: 46

FRIDAY

Showers and Storms

Severe Potential

High 65

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========