Perfect day for Reds baseball

Opening Day forecast looks absolutely perfect but storms are moving in to wrap up the week
Friday, March 31, 2023 is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the potential at strong, possibly severe, thunderstorms. Strong winds, heavy rain, &amp; tornadoes are all possible. Brandon has a look at the timing here!
Reds Opening Day
Posted at 3:33 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 03:33:10-04

Friday is now a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day
More details on Friday's storms below.

Waking up this morning, it's pretty cold. But don't worry, once the sun comes up, we see temperatures warm up quickly. We will be in the low 50s by the noon hour as the Opening Day Parade kicks off. From there we warm to 60 degrees at 4 p.m. for the 1st pitch! We are expecting sunshine and light winds. Talk about a PERFECT day for baseball. Only around 25% of Reds Opening Day's have been above 60° so make sure you get out and enjoy it. Following the game, clouds build overnight into Friday.

Reds Opening Day

The next weather story is focused on Friday and Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tri-State in a Slight Risk (2 of 5) for severe weather. Showers will be be here to start the morning, maybe even a few storms. This will be part of two to three rounds of shower and storms on Friday. Winds will also pick up from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusts of 25 to 35 mph as well. A bigger push of showers and storms finally passes Friday night into Saturday morning as the cold front moves through the Ohio Valley. That is what brings the biggest threat for severe weather. Right now, damaging winds are the main issue with this line of storms, but isolated rotations could lead to spin-up tornadoes. Right now, the best timing for this is between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Friday Severe Storm Outlook
Friday Severe Storm Outlook

Rain should end before sunrise on Saturday but we'll be left with very windy conditions again. Winds will be in from the west at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 to 50 mph.

THIS MORNING

Few clouds

Patchy frost

Low: 29

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 60

TONIGHT

Clouds build

Rain moves in

Low: 46

FRIDAY

Showers and Storms

Severe Potential

High 65

